The Ravens have ruled out Van Noy for Monday's game versus the Lions.

Van Noy will mis his first game of the season after having injured his hamstring during last week's victory over the Browns. The 34-year-old could end up being sidelined for multiple weeks and in his absence, Mike Green and Tavius Robinson should see increase playing time.

