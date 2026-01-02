Van Noy (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Van Noy was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after missing consecutive practices earlier in the week. The veteran linebacker's ability to suit up for Sunday night's contest means the Ravens will have yet another starter as they attempt to take the AFC North title in the last game of the 2025 regular season. The 34-year-old will likely continue to share snaps at outside linebacker with rookie second-rounder Mike Green in Sunday's game.