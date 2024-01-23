Van Noy posted 30 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 14 games with the Ravens during the regular season.

The veteran was brought as edge depth in September and flourished from there with a career-best mark in sacks, besting his previous career-high of 6.5 by a good margin. Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney form a formidable duo off the right side and combined for 18.5 sacks during the regular season as a key component to Baltimore's success on defense. Van Noy is on a one-year deal and will be 32 next season, so it remains to be seen whether he will hit free agency or be re-signed by the club. Either way, Van Noy will be in action for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.