Van Noy (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Van Noy has been sidelined for the Ravens' last two games due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during Baltimore's Week 2 win over Cleveland. He opened the week with a limited practice, and ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is on track to play against the Texans on Sunday. David Ojabo and rookie second-rounder Mike Green will likely see a decrease in snaps on defense if Van Noy is cleared to play against Houston.