Van Noy (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Van Noy earned the questionable tag for Sunday's bout after logging a limited practice Friday, but the veteran pass rusher has not been cleared to return from a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 2 against the Browns. Rookie second-rounder Mike Green will continue to see extended playing time with the first-team defense at outside linebacker due to Van Noy's injury.