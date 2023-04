The Ravens selected Kelly in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

Kelly was a starter for all four of his seasons with Stanford, and he showed good instincts in coverage by breaking up 26 passes in his collegiate career. He measured well in the jumping drills at the combine, indicating a significant amount of burst that will help him as a pro. The Ravens already have a lot of talent in their cornerback room, but Kelly should immediately contribute on special teams.