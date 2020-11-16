site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' L.J. Fort: Can't go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Fort (finger) is inactive for Sunday's game in New England.
Fort's finger injury will force him to miss a second straight contest. In his stead, Malik Harrison could receive another opportunity to start alongside Patrick Queen.
