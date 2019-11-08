Play

Fort signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens on Friday.

Fort joined the Ravens as a free agent in late September. He's found success as a rotational linebacker and special-teams asset in Baltimore, recording 14 tackles (11 solo), one sack and one defended pass across four games, so it's not surprising that the team has opted to lock him up for the immediate future.

