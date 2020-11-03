Fort was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fort is considered a high-risk close contact to Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for the virus Monday, and he'll need to isolate for five days. If Fort tests negative through Saturday, he'll be available for Sunday's road clash versus the Colts. Matt Judon, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser all landed on the list as well. If any of the five linebacker test positive and are forced to sit out, the Ravens likely will call up a practice squad player.