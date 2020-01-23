Fort recorded 35 tackles (21 solo), two sacks and one defended pass across 12 regular-season games with the Ravens in 2019.

Fort also appeared in four regular-season contests with Philadelphia, during which he notched two tackles (one solo). He joined Baltimore as a free agent in late September and ultimately earned a two-year contract extension with the team. Expect Fort to contribute as a rotational linebacker and special-teams asset during the 2020 season.