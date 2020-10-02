site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' L.J. Fort: Questionable for Week 4
Fort (thigh) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington.
Fort practiced on a limited basis Friday. He has racked up 12 tackles and a forced fumble through Baltimore's first three games.
