Wester caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Washington, adding one carry for five yards and a punt return for three yards.

There was already talk that the rookie sixth-round pick locked up a roster spot when he returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown in the preseason opener. A strong showing on offense in the final preseason game isn't likely to help Wester earn Week 1 wideout snaps, but he's at last headed for a roster spot and a role on special teams.