Wester gained 16 yards on a punt return and went without a target while playing four of the Ravens' 43 snaps on offense in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

A rookie sixth-round pick out of Colorado, Wester has logged just nine snaps at receiver through the Ravens' first five contests. He'll likely continue to handle a light role on offense while providing most of his value to the Ravens as the team's top option on punt returns.