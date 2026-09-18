Wester is preparing for a larger role in the likely absence of Zay Flowers, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans due to a hamstring injury, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Wester caught 252 passes during his college career at Florida Atlantic, but he's largely been a return specialist since the Ravens took him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He should get some of the slot snaps in 11 personnel, which is where Flowers was dominating during last week's win over the Colts before a hamstring injury forced him to the sideline late in the second quarter. After finishing his rookie season with zero targets on 58 offensive snaps, Wester played 20 snaps last week and caught both of his targets for 15 yards.