Wester returned a punt for an 87-yard touchdown and caught two of three passes for a team-high 41 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Indianapolis.

Wester had 2,099 receiving yards over his final two collegiate seasons, but as a rookie sixth-round pick in a deep offense, he'll probably need to make his mark in the return game initially. He may have already earned his roster spot, with the standout performance Thursday coming on the heels of positive reports out of Ravens training camp. The team does have other options for returns, however, including Tylan Wallace, Jaire Alexander and Keaton Mitchell.