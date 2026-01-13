Wester finished the season with 246 kick return yards and 198 punt return yards. He did not draw a target on 58 offensive snaps.

The rookie was used almost exclusively on special teams. He never played more than nine snaps on offense in any game. Wester established himself as an effective punt returner and finished in the top 20 in punt return yards with 198. While his fantasy output was disappointing, it's too early to give up on Wester being a factor in that regard. Baltimore had a veteran-laden group of pass-catchers in 2025, but it's far from a guarantee that the depth chart will look the same next season. DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace are expected to hit free agency, and the offense itself will look different under a new coaching staff. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are established starters, and Devontez Walker has shown some flashes. That said, Wester has a chance to climb the depth chart depending on how Baltimore approaches the offseason.