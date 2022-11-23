Jackson wasn't spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach John Harbaugh is expected to provide an explanation for Jackson's absence after practice concludes. Hensley notes that the quarterback appear to receive treatment from a trainer while on the bench during this past Sunday's win over the Panthers, though he didn't miss any snaps in the contest.
