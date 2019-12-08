Jackson completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 145 yards, three touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Bills. He also rushed 11 times for 40 yards in the 24-17 win.

Jackson completed a respectable 64 percent of his passes, but he made just one completion longer than 15 yards as he finished averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. That happened to be on a 61-yard touchdown strike to Hayden Hurst, which he complemented with short scores to Nick Boyle and Willie Snead. Jackson's output on the ground also made him just the second quarterback in NFL history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards for a season alongside Michael Vick. He continues to provide plenty of value each week and will look to keep it up Thursday against the Jets.