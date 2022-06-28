Jackson reported to the Ravens' minicamp at 220 pounds after adding upwards of 15 pounds of muscle mass during the offseason.

The added strength is notable for Jackson as a quarterback who relies heavily on his rushing ability to threaten defenses. He missed the final four games of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury suffered in Cleveland. The added bulk could help Jackson hold up over the course of the 17-game season. Reports around camp also noted that Jackson offseason work as a passer was also paying dividends as his passes had more zip and his fundamentals looked more crisp. Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal but an extension could be on the table before the season gets underway.