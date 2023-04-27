Jackson and the Ravens have agreed to terms on a contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Terms of the pending deal have yet to be reported, but after Jackson requested a trade earlier this offseason, his future with the Ravens appeared cloudy. Now, just hours before the 2023 NFL Draft, Baltimore's franchise signal-caller is slated to to remain with the team, with a long-term extension now in pace, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.