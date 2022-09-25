Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, adding 107 yards and another score on 11 rushes in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Jackson continued the stellar start to his contract season with another lights-out effort, one that saw him essentially single-handedly topple a resilient Patriots team on the road. Jackson connected with Mark Andrews from five and 16 yards out in the first half his first pair of scoring tosses before finding Josh Oliver and Devin Duvernay for the latter two touchdown passes, the final one a spectacular play in the right corner of the end zone. Factoring in a nine-yard scoring scamper with three minutes remaining that sealed the game for Baltimore, it was a spectacular fantasy performance for Jackson, who now has 12 total touchdowns through three games. Jackson now turns his sights to a Week 4 showdown at home against Josh Allen and the Bills.