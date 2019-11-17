Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Another stellar showing
Jackson completed 17 of 24 passes for 222 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 41-7 win over the Texans on Sunday. He also rushed nine times for 86 yards.
Jackson once again was in excellent form both through the air and on the ground, posting his second straight game with multiple touchdown passes while also eclipsing the 80-yard mark as a rusher for the fifth time on the campaign. He continued to flash the considerable improvement he's managed to make as a passer, with Sunday marking his third consecutive contest with a 70.0 percent completion rate. The second-year signal-caller spread the ball impressively as well, hitting nine different pass catchers overall on the afternoon. Having helped the Ravens to an impressive 8-2 record, Jackson will look to stay hot versus the Rams in a Monday night Week 12 matchup on the road.
