Jackson (knee/illness) was participating at Friday's practice with no apparent limitations, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old sat out practice the past two days while battling an illness and a minor knee issue, but it appears his availability for Week 5 won't be impacted, as expected. Jackson wasn't seen with a knee brace, which confirms the minor nature of the injury. It's unclear if he'll be able to completely avoid an injury designation, but there seems to be little doubt about his status for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.