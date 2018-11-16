Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Back at practice
Jackson (illness) took part in Friday's practice.
Jackson sat out Thursday due to a stomach issue, but he was feeling good enough to return to practice just one day later. That leaves the door open for him to start Sunday against the Bengals if fellow quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) is unable to go. More details regarding the Ravens' quarterback situation for Week 11 should emerge when the team releases its final injury report of the week.
