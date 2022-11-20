Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Jackson and the entire Ravens offense looked out of sorts most of the afternoon, but the star signal-caller was able to put together a serviceable fantasy performance overall with the help of a tough one-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. Jackson had top target Mark Andrews back from a shoulder injury as well and connected with him on six occasions for 63 yards, but he notably displayed his greatest rapport with journeyman Demarcus Robinson (nine receptions, 128 yards). Jackson failed to throw a touchdown for only the second time all season, and he'll aim to revive his production in that category against the Jaguars defense in a Week 12 road battle.