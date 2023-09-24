Jackson completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 202 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts. He added 14 rushes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson completed his pass attempts at a high rate, though he wasn't aggressive in pushing the ball down the field. Instead, his explosive plays came on the ground as he accounted for both of the Ravens' touchdowns with his legs, scampering into the end zone from eight and 10 yards away. It was expected that Baltimore's passing attack would be improved under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and while that has yet to occur, Jackson still has multiple touchdowns in two of his first three games this season.