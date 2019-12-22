Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Bolsters MVP case with three TDs
Jackson completed 20 of 31 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns. He also rushed 17 times for 103 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.
Jackson was quiet for most of the first half but came alive with touchdowns of 39 and 14 yards to tight end Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 before halftime. He added a 12-yard score to Mark Ingram in the third quarter to bring his season TD:INT to 36:6 through the air, including a 24:1 mark in the last seven games. Jackson has augmented that passing success with the best rushing campaign of all time for a quarterback, compiling 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The win moved Baltimore's record to 13-2 and clinched the top seed in the AFC, so there's a good chance the MVP frontrunner will sit out against the Steelers in Week 17 to ensure he's healthy for a playoff run.
