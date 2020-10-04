Jackson completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 4 against Washington. He also added 53 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Jackson delivered a number of explosive plays, highlighted by a 50-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Ravens up 14-0. He also delivered a pair of precise throws in the end zone to Mark Andrews, connecting for scores of 25 and 22 yards. The only thing holding Jackson back from an even bigger performance was game script, as he attempted a season low 21 passes and was rested during the Ravens' final two possessions of the game. Jackson will have another favorable matchup in Week 5 against Cincinnati.