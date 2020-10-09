Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday that Jackson (knee/illness) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

After the QB felt some soreness in his knee Wednesday it was decided that the best course of action was for him to take a rest day. Then on Thursday, Jackson's stomach was bothering him, but the Ravens' franchise signal-caller returned to the field Friday and was subsequently deemed 100 percent by Harbaugh. Jackson looks like a strong Week 5 fantasy option, while facing a beatable Bengals defense that's allowed an average of 243.0 passing yards and 158.5 rushing yards per game to date.