Jackson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Jackson missed Friday's practice after coming down with a non-COVID-19-related ailment and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but he demonstrated enough progress over the subsequent 48 hours to gain clearance for the contest. The Ravens haven't provided any indication that Jackson will be limited as a result of the illness, and he'll benefit from having his top pass catcher - tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) - back in the lineup this week following a one-game absence.
