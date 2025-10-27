Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Coach confident of imminent return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he's "very confident" Jackson (hamstring) will return to action Week 9 at Miami, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "I expect him to be out there Thursday," Harbaugh added.
The Ravens have yet to produce their first injury report of the week, which will emerge later Monday, but Jackson appears on course to put an end to a three-game absence due to a right hamstring injury. His listed activity level Monday will provide further insight into Jackson's potential to play again.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Listed as full Monday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Might not play Week 8•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Questionable after full practice•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Works fully Friday, per coach•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Practicing again Friday•