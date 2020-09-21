Jackson completed 18 of 24 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown and ran for 54 yards on 16 carries in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Texans.

After a first quarter that saw only one field goal between the two teams, the Ravens' running game and defense took control, leaving Jackson with little need to air it out. The kind of game script could become common for Baltimore this season, limiting the production of the team's superstar QB, but that shouldn't an issue in Week 3 as Jackson and the Ravens go toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions from Kansas City.