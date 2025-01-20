Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed six times for 39 yards in the Ravens' 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Jackson's afternoon started off swimmingly with an eight-play, 73-yard march the star signal-caller capped off with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman. However, Jackson badly overthrew Bateman under pressure on the next possession and then lost a fumble on a sack by Damar Hamlin to short-circuit Baltimore's third drive. The latter turnover helped lead to a Bills touchdown four plays later, but Lamar was able to battle back in the second half and threw his second touchdown pass of the evening on a dynamic play where he bought time with his legs before delivering a 24-yard strike to Isaiah Likely to bring the Ravens to within two. Jackson then threw a very catchable pass to Mark Andrews for the would-be game-tying two-point conversion, but the veteran tight end failed to hang on and essentially sealed the loss with his drop. The narrow defeat came in the wake of another MVP-caliber season for the 2018 first-round pick, who completed 316 of 474 passes for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. Jackson tossed only four interceptions as well and added 915 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, and he'll head into 2025 set to play out the third year of the five-year, $260 million extension he signed prior to the 2023 campaign.