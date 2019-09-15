Jackson completed 24 of 37 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns while adding 120 yards on 16 carries during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Cardinals.

Those looking for the wheels to fall of the dynamic sophomore after a Week 1 beatdown of the hapless Dolphins were disappointed as Jackson came out dealing against the Cardinals. The Louisville product showed some polish early, executing a nice pump fake in the flat to set up a wide-open 27-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the first quarter. He wasn't perfect, including an overthrow on an attempted fourth-down conversion, but Jackson is a truer dual threat than he was as a rookie. Detractors will point out that he has yet to come across a highly ranked defense. Whether or not that criticism is valid, the good news is he won't face one in Week 3's matchup against Kansas City.