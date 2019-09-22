Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Cools a bit in Kansas City
Jackson completed 22 of 43 passes for 267 yards and added 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.
An impressive, cork-screwing run in the game's final moments salvaged what was an otherwise so-so day for Jackson. The Chiefs jumped out to a big early lead, forcing Jackson to operate more from the pocket. Though he avoided disaster, the low completion percentage and bizarre cross-field throw to Willie Snead that was, fortunately, caught are certain to be topics of conversation in the coming week. Jackson will face his biggest test of the young season Sunday against division rival Cleveland.
