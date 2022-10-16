Jackson completed 17 of 32 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Giants. He added 77 rushing yards on seven carries.

Jackson connected with Mark Andrews regularly throughout the day, but he struggled to consistently connect with any other pass catcher in the absence of Rashod Bateman (foot). The end result was only 6.6 yards per attempt, though he did manage to salvage his stat line with 77 rushing yards. All of that work was overshadowed by a fumble late in the fourth quarter that all but clinched a Giants' victory. After beginning the season with three or more touchdowns in each of his first three games, Jackson has only one touchdown in each of his last three matchups.