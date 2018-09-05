Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Could be No. 2 QB
Coach John Harbaugh won't reveal whether Jackson or Robert Griffin is the primary backup to Joe Flacco, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
The Ravens are carrying three quarterbacks into Week 1 for the first time since 2009, creating some question as to whether Jackson or Griffin would enter a game in the event of a Flacco injury. Jackson is listed in the second spot on the depth chart, but it seems like an odd decision to keep 28-year-old Griffin on the roster as a third-stringer. It's equally unclear if the Ravens will follow through on their offseason idea to give Jackson a few snaps per game in special packages designed to take advantage of his running ability. We may not have clarity until the aftermath of Sunday's opener against Buffalo.
