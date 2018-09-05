Coach John Harbaugh won't reveal whether Jackson or Robert Griffin is the primary backup to Joe Flacco, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

The Ravens are carrying three quarterbacks into Week 1 for the first time since 2009, creating some question as to whether Jackson or Griffin would enter a game in the event of a Flacco injury. Jackson is listed in the second spot on the depth chart, but it seems like an odd decision to keep 28-year-old Griffin on the roster as a third-stringer. It's equally unclear if the Ravens will follow through on their offseason idea to give Jackson a few snaps per game in special packages designed to take advantage of his running ability. We may not have clarity until the aftermath of Sunday's opener against Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories