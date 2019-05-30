Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said Jackson won't be running "20 times a game" this upcoming season, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Jackson averaged 22.6 pass attempts and 17 carries in his starts last season, winning six of seven games with the help of a strong defense. Bisciotti said the massive rushing workload was a product of the team doing whatever it took to reach the playoffs after starting the year 4-5. With a full offseason to craft a scheme under new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens will aim for a more balanced approach in 2019, perhaps looking to keep Jackson closer to 10-12 carries per game. For a point of reference, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has landed between 6.0 and 8.7 carries per game in each of his eight NFL seasons, maxing out in 2017 at 139 carries for 754 yards and six TDs (a line similar to Jackson's from last year). Jackson is on a different level than Newton in terms of both speed and elusiveness, but the 22-year-old is also about 30 pounds lighter. The Ravens are counting on Jackson to develop as a passer, potentially getting a boost from first-round pick Marquise Brown (foot) and third-round pick Miles Boykin (hamstring). The team also returns Willie Snead, Chris Moore and second-year tight ends Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst, while free-agent addition Mark Ingram provides an upgrade in the backfield.