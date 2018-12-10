Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Could lose some snaps to Flacco
Coach John Harbaugh suggested Jackson (ankle) could lose some snaps to Joe Flacco (hip), Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "It stands to reason that if Joe's ready to go, he'll be part of the game plan," Harbaugh said Monday. "He's too good of a player not to be."
This isn't the first time Harbaugh has mentioned the possibility of using both quarterbacks, only this week there's actually a good chance Flacco will be ready to play. Meanwhile, Jackson is dealing with an ailment of his own, though Harbaugh expects the rookie to be okay for a Week 15 home game against the Buccaneers. Jackson reportedly walked around the locker room without a noticeable limp after missing the final two snaps of Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City. The Ravens' quarterback situation will once again require close attention, with Jackson potentially losing a sizable portion of his fantasy appeal if the ankle is still an issue and/or Flacco is expected to get some snaps.
