The Ravens are hopeful that Jackson (knee) will be able to practice this coming week and potentially play next weekend against the Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson, who Rapoport notes is dealing with PCL sprain, has been ruled out for this Saturday's contest against the Browns, with Tyler Huntley slated to start in his place. However, it appears as though Jackson could possibly return to action for the 9-4 Ravens in Week 16, assuming no setbacks in the coming days.