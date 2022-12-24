Jackson (knee), who will miss his third straight game Saturday against the Falcons, is expected to get back on the field early next week and resume taking part in "football-related movements," with the Ravens then set to determine whether he's fit to start practicing, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson hasn't practiced in any fashion since suffering a PCL sprain of his left knee in Baltimore's Week 13 win over Denver, putting his availability up in the air until he's able to start taking reps again. Though the Ravens believe that Jackson will be able to play Week 17 against the Steelers if he's able to practice in some capacity, the dual-threat quarterback will first need to prove that his knee doesn't hinder him when he stops, starts and cuts before he's reintegrated into drills. At this stage, Rapoport relays that Jackson has responded well to running in a straight line and on the treadmill, but getting back on the field represents a hurdle he'll still have to overcome. Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is on track to make a third straight start this weekend and will likely continue to direct the Baltimore offense if Jackson misses additional time.