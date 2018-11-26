Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Could split snaps with Flacco
Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson and Joe Flacco (hip) may both have significant roles once the 33-year-old is cleared to play, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson just engineered back-to-back wins behind team totals of 267 and 242 rushing yards, but he struggled in obvious passing situations against a pair of soft opponents (Cincinnati and Oakland). Given the vast difference in skill sets, Baltimore might consider rotating quarterbacks based on down, distance and score once Flacco is available. The veteran signal-caller is visiting with a doctor Monday, hoping to gain clearance for a Wednesday return to practice as the Ravens prepare for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Given the multiple variables at play, Jackson seems more likely than not to get another start.
