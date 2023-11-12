Jackson completed 13 of 23 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns. He added eight rushes for 41 yards.

The Ravens played with a lead throughout the game, allowing them to rely heavily on their rushing attack. As a result, volume was once again limited for Jackson, however, unlike in past games, he also mixed in some key mistakes. The most glaring was an interception midway through the fourth quarter when he threw a pick that was deflected at the line of scrimmage and returned for a touchdown. Jackson now has failed to tally multiple touchdowns in five of his last six games.