Jackson (ankle) will undergo further testing Monday and is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday's 24-18 win over the Titans, but the Ravens are hopeful he'll be ready to play Week 5 versus the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and added two carries for 20 yards before he appeared to tweak his left ankle in the waning seconds of the second quarter. Though the Ravens listed him as questionable to return coming out of halftime, Jackson ended up sitting out the entire final two quarters while backup Tyler Huntley directed the offense. The two-time MVP was spotted leaving the stadium in a walking boot following the game, though Rapoport notes that Jackson may have been wearing the boot simply to avoid further aggravation of the injury. The upcoming medical tests will ultimately provide more information regarding the severity of Jackson's injury, but the Ravens' early expectation is that the star quarterback will be back under center next weekend.