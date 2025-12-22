Jackson is considered day-to-day with a back bruise, though he said he hopes to play Saturday on the road against Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson said "the goal" is to play Week 17 after having been forced out of Sunday night's 28-24 loss to the Patriots late in the second quarter, but his status for Saturday's road matchup against the Packers nonetheless remains uncertain, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The franchise quarterback is slated for an MRI on Monday, though head coach John Harbaugh has provided an initial diagnosis of Jackson's back injury as "a bruise of some kind." Tyler Huntley will be slated to start versus Green Bay in the event that Jackson is unable to play Week 17. The Ravens will close out the regular season on the road against the Steelers in Week 18.