Jackson didn't practice in practice Thursday due to an illness, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson practiced fully Wednesday, but his absence from the field a day later is being attributed to an ailment. So long as the quarterback is able to practice Friday, he should be ready to start Sunday's game against the Rams, but fantasy managers will still want to monitor his situation heading into the weekend.
