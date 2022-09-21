Jackson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a right elbow injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Jackson reportedly was an observer for much of practice while backup QB Tyler Huntley threw to the Baltimore pass catchers. Even if he didn't do much, Jackson's participation in any capacity suggests the injury to his throwing elbow isn't too serious. He showed no signs of limitation this past Sunday, piling up 437 total yards and four TDs in a 42-38 loss to the Dolphins. For his part, coach John Harbaugh noted Wednesday that Jackson will be playing Sunday against the Patriots, portraying the signal-caller's practice limitations as "just a normal course of the season thing."
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Prolific effort in loss•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Tosses three TDs in Week 1 win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: No contract extension by deadline•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Rested until Week 1•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Won't play this week•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not playing preseason opener•