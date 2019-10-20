Jackson completed nine of 20 pass attempts for 143 yards while carrying 14 times for 116 rushing yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Seahawks.

Jackson completed just 45 percent of his attempts as he finished with a new career low in passing yardage. He was devastating as a runner, however, exceeding 100 rushing yards for the third time this season while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Jackson broke a tie with an eight-yard rushing score in the third quarter and helped his team salt the game away on the ground. He'll face a difficult matchup against the Patriots next Sunday night, but his outstanding contributions with his legs still make him a viable fantasy play.