Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Delivers another big rushing effort
Jackson completed nine of 20 pass attempts for 143 yards while carrying 14 times for 116 rushing yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Seahawks.
Jackson completed just 45 percent of his attempts as he finished with a new career low in passing yardage. He was devastating as a runner, however, exceeding 100 rushing yards for the third time this season while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Jackson broke a tie with an eight-yard rushing score in the third quarter and helped his team salt the game away on the ground. He'll face a difficult matchup against the Patriots next Sunday night, but his outstanding contributions with his legs still make him a viable fantasy play.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Displays excellent rushing ability•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Turns it over thrice in win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Ugly but effective in loss•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Cools a bit in Kansas City•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Continues scorching start•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Tramples Dolphins in homecoming•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...