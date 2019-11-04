Jackson completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 163 yards and a touchdown while rushing 16 times for 61 yards and two more scores in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

This was actually one of Jackson's worst rushing games this season from an efficiency standpoint (3.8 yards per carry), but the Patriots were not able to stop him from breaking the plane of the end zone on two occasions. The sophomore gunslinger hasn't become the polished pocket passer we thought we were witnessing following a five-touchdown performance back in Week 1, but he doesn't need to be if he continues to post fantasy totals akin to running backs on a weekly basis (79.6 rushing yards per game and five total rushing touchdowns). Jackson gets a tasty matchup against the Bengals (who rank in the bottom third against both the run and the pass) on Sunday.