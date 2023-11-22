Jackson said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate his left ankle causing any complications for him during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson took every snap on offense in the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Bengals this past Thursday, despite going down in apparent pain and grabbing his left ankle late in the first quarter when he was tackled by linebacker Logan Wilson along the sideline. The signal-caller appeared to be limping at multiple points throughout the rest of the contest, but he ended up finishing with one of his better fantasy lines of the season (16 completions for 264 yards and two touchdowns, nine carries for 54 yards). Though Jackson may not have been 100 percent against the Bengals, the longer turnaround for the Ravens' Week 12 game looks as though it has provided sufficient time for him to shake off the ankle issue.